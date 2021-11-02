Short Interest in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Expands By 44.2%

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the September 30th total of 825,500 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ AGFY opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.75 million and a PE ratio of -4.91. Agrify has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Agrify alerts:

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agrify will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Agrify in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

In related news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang sold 42,899 shares of Agrify stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $1,309,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGFY. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Agrify in the third quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Agrify during the first quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Agrify during the first quarter worth $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Agrify during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agrify during the first quarter worth $125,000. 15.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.