GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GCP opened at GBX 106.72 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £941.45 million and a PE ratio of -66.88. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.40 ($1.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10, a quick ratio of 341.00 and a current ratio of 341.00.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

