GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of GCP opened at GBX 106.72 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £941.45 million and a PE ratio of -66.88. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.40 ($1.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10, a quick ratio of 341.00 and a current ratio of 341.00.
GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.