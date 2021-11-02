Empty Set Dollar Price Reaches $0.0275 on Exchanges (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $12.26 million and approximately $87,102.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00082439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00075922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00102617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,968.75 or 0.99520738 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,405.49 or 0.06962780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

