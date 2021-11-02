Head to Head Survey: Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) vs. Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Summit Wireless Technologies alerts:

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and Diodes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Wireless Technologies $2.40 million 16.87 -$12.70 million ($2.47) -1.07 Diodes $1.23 billion 3.63 $98.09 million $2.35 42.21

Diodes has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Wireless Technologies. Summit Wireless Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diodes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diodes has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Summit Wireless Technologies and Diodes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Diodes 0 1 4 0 2.80

Summit Wireless Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 116.98%. Diodes has a consensus price target of $97.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.71%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than Diodes.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Diodes shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Diodes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and Diodes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Wireless Technologies -304.57% -139.82% -97.08% Diodes 10.02% 14.91% 8.33%

Summary

Diodes beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc. manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe. It also provides power management devices, including LED drivers, AC-DC and DC-DC switching, linear voltage regulators, and voltage references along with special function devices, such as USB power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors, and motor controllers. The company was founded on June 15, 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.