Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.83 Per Share

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) announced a dividend on Monday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.83 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON ATST opened at GBX 1,042 ($13.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,020. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35. Alliance Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 816 ($10.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,050 ($13.72). The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99.

In other news, insider Christopher Samuel bought 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 985 ($12.87) per share, for a total transaction of £541.75 ($707.80).

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

