LightPath Technologies (LPTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect LightPath Technologies to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect LightPath Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightPath Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,517 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of LightPath Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.53.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

