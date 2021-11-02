Medifast (MED) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Medifast (NYSE:MED) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Medifast to post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter. Medifast has set its FY 2021 guidance at $12.700-$14.170 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $12.70-14.17 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Medifast to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $211.67 on Tuesday. Medifast has a 1-year low of $141.06 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,912.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medifast stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.30% of Medifast worth $43,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 target price on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

