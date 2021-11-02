Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.020-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.99 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.310 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.85 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94. Tenable has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $76,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $264,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,453.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenable stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,686 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.00% of Tenable worth $44,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

