David P. Perry Acquires 200,000 Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) Stock

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) insider David P. Perry purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MCADU opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $13.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

