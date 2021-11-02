Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) Insider Buys $19,900.00 in Stock

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) insider David P. Perry bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCADU opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $13.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $167,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

