PDT Partners LLC Sells 13,199 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,199 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Marten Transport worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,828,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,063 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,560,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,739,000 after purchasing an additional 37,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 33,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 117,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRTN stock opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

