ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Position Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of ShockWave Medical worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 139.8% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $223.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.48. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.09 and a 1 year high of $237.76.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.67, for a total transaction of $371,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $747,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401,991.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,008 shares of company stock valued at $13,111,534. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.57.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

