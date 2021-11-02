1,076 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 286.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 572.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,333,480 over the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.52 and a beta of 0.92. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

