Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $161.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.20 and a 200-day moving average of $152.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $222.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $162.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

