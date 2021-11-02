Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 745 Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 745 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 3.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lazard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 79.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

LAZ opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.52. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

LAZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

