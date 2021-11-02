Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 1,638 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Vail Resorts worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $20,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MTN shares. TheStreet upgraded Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.92.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MTN opened at $354.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.76 and a twelve month high of $360.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.89.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 6.69%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.