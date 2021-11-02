aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

LIFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 101.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 300,097 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 29.6% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,274,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 291,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 528.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 213,058 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 243.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 156,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 91,196 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIFE stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $147.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

