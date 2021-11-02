Amundi Makes New Investment in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 647,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,849,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 29,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCE opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $530.69 million, a P/E ratio of -439.39 and a beta of 0.88. Arco Platform Limited has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $44.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $48.38 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

