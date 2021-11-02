$2.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.50. Prothena reported earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 392.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.14 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Fox-Davies Capital started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

In other Prothena news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,385,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $2,992,450. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22,878.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,931 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter valued at $46,650,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 42.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 876.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 316,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 1,206.8% in the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 216,094 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTA opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. Prothena has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.21.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

