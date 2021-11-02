733 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 733 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in AECOM by 1,645.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in AECOM by 182.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AECOM by 87.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter worth about $99,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ACM stock opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.54. AECOM has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

