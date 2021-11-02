Corient Capital Partners LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 37,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 193.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 345.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BMRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

BMRN opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,025.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

