Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,291 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.78) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

