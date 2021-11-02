Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,875,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,611 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $422,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,916,687 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 12,528,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,650,000 after purchasing an additional 259,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $350,378,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,364,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,260,000 after acquiring an additional 150,218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.46. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $62.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

