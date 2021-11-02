IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

IDACORP has raised its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. IDACORP has a dividend payout ratio of 61.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect IDACORP to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $106.99 on Tuesday. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $110.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.75.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.