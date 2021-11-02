Bloom Energy (BE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Bloom Energy to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bloom Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $104,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,995 shares of company stock worth $1,425,206. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.