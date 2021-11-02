Fox Factory (FOXF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $328.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.54 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, analysts expect Fox Factory to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FOXF opened at $163.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $172.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,711 shares of company stock worth $1,036,875 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fox Factory stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Fox Factory worth $18,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

