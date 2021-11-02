HubSpot (HUBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HubSpot to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS opened at $803.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.08 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $719.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $616.15. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $283.87 and a twelve month high of $839.77.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price objective (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $767.08.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,728 shares of company stock worth $24,147,918. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.