The Joint (JYNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The Joint has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. On average, analysts expect The Joint to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Joint alerts:

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $87.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.83. The Joint has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.78 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JYNT. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Joint stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,076 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.97% of The Joint worth $11,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.