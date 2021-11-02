Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 9,658 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,658 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.16% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.15. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PK shares. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.