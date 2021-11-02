Royal Bank of Canada Sells 12,502 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 654,613 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 12,502 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Perficient were worth $52,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 346.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 29,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $45,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Perficient by 0.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 13.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 38,541 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter.

Get Perficient alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRFT opened at $123.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 91.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.52 and a 1 year high of $134.84.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.