Amundi Acquires Shares of 387,125 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 387,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,650,000. Amundi owned 0.13% of Campbell Soup at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 604.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPB opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $53.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

CPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

