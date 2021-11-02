Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 365,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,144 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Dover were worth $55,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135,727 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,387,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,411,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,633,000 after buying an additional 18,698 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV opened at $169.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.41 and a fifty-two week high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

