Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,422 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 471,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $56,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Shares of MAN opened at $99.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.38. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $68.41 and a one year high of $125.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.62.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

