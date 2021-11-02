Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on November 12th

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Warrior Met Coal has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years. Warrior Met Coal has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $4.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCC. Citigroup increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Warrior Met Coal stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.00% of Warrior Met Coal worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

