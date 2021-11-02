First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the bank on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

First Foundation has a payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Foundation to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

FFWM stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.44. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at $967,536.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $102,679.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,396 shares of company stock worth $1,357,590. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Foundation stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 3,159.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

