Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.30 (LON:SJG)

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SJG opened at GBX 223 ($2.91) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £272.23 million and a PE ratio of 28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.30, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Schroder Japan Growth Fund has a one year low of GBX 174.01 ($2.27) and a one year high of GBX 231 ($3.02). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 219.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 211.69.

About Schroder Japan Growth Fund

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

