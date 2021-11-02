Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.30 (LON:SJG)

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of SJG opened at GBX 223 ($2.91) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £272.23 million and a PE ratio of 28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.30, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Schroder Japan Growth Fund has a one year low of GBX 174.01 ($2.27) and a one year high of GBX 231 ($3.02). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 219.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 211.69.
About Schroder Japan Growth Fund
Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Japan Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Japan Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.