Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Blueknight Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 72.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $136.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.32. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $4.26.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 43.49%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.62% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

