Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 1st

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Wells Fargo & Company has decreased its dividend by 20.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Wells Fargo & Company has a payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

WFC opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

