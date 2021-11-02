Cooper-Standard (CPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cooper-Standard has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($1.37). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $533.19 million for the quarter.

CPS stock opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Cooper-Standard has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.15.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Cooper-Standard news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,878.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cooper-Standard stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Cooper-Standard worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

