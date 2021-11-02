CryptoFlow (CFL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $630.00

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 52.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $349,141.62 and $630.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00082401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00076496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00102997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,375.08 or 1.00288735 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,419.57 or 0.06993807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002827 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CFLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.