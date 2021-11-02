GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $33,787.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0544 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $976,486.80 and approximately $33,787.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,192.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,444.82 or 0.07033761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.00 or 0.00319664 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $596.08 or 0.00943279 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00086169 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.08 or 0.00432142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00263048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.87 or 0.00222923 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

