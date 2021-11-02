Kimberly-Clark (KMB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/26/2021 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $123.00 to $113.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Kimberly-Clark was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $164.00.

10/26/2021 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $137.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $142.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Kimberly-Clark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Kimberly-Clark have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is taking robust steps to lower costs. Management raised its savings target from the 2018 Global Restructuring and Focus on Reducing Costs Everywhere programs. Additionally, Kimberly-Clark is on track with its K-C Strategy 2022. That said, the company has been seeing rising input costs and other manufacturing expenses for a while now. The trend lingered in the second quarter of 2021, wherein the top and bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the latter fell year over year. Results reflect considerably high input costs, along with a reversal of consumer tissue volumes, which hurt organic sales in North America. Consumer tissue volumes are declining as retailers and consumers in North America are curtailing inventory and at-home stocking.”

9/9/2021 – Kimberly-Clark is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock.

KMB stock opened at $130.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.48 and its 200 day moving average is $134.09. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $144.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,476 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,113,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,496,000 after purchasing an additional 913,274 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 96.8% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,693,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,592,000 after acquiring an additional 833,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,177,000 after buying an additional 752,189 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

