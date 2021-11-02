Short Interest in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Expands By 25.8%

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the September 30th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 707,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HYFM. Truist lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -227.87. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

