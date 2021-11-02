Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the September 30th total of 3,140,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.80. The company has a market cap of $589.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.88. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

