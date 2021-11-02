Short Interest in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expands By 26.4%

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,400 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the September 30th total of 693,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $177.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.51. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $137.82 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMED. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.06.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

