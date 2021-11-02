yOUcash (YOUC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.11 Billion

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $119,466.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00050890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.19 or 0.00220268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00093914 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

yOUcash Coin Profile

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,696,709,142 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

