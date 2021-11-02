Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HRZN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.38.

HRZN stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $355.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.07. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

