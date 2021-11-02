Deluxe (DLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Deluxe has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 4.99%.

NYSE:DLX opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deluxe stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of Deluxe worth $20,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

