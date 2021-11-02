FY2021 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.92 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.58. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.84.

NYSE:TFII opened at $106.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TFI International has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.26.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,190 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 35,839 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 339.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

