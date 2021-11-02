Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stake Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 400,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 72,121 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $27,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Textron by 2.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Textron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Textron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Textron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Textron by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

